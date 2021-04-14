New coronavirus cases remain steady in Mississippi as all eyes are on vaccination rates

Published 10:43 am Wednesday, April 14, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

For the month of April, Mississippi reported the fourth highest, single-day number of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases on Wednesday.

The new case weekly average plateaued at the same level as yesterday.

Mississippi State Department of Health officials said 275 new cases were found in the last 24 hours. Wednesday’s additional cases bring the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 308,111.

Through Tuesday morning, approximately one-quarter of all Mississippians have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccines available.

And approximately 2 out of every 10 Mississippians are fully vaccinated, the state reported.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The Mississippi State Health Department reported three new deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total death toll to 7,122.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases held at 214 on Wednesday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dipped to 212 with Wednesday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 2460 82 83 16
Alcorn 2985 65 130 20
Amite 1203 41 55 9
Attala 2134 73 175 36
Benton 974 25 46 10
Bolivar 4773 129 232 31
Calhoun 1641 31 36 6
Carroll 1209 26 51 10
Chickasaw 2050 57 60 15
Choctaw 736 17 1 0
Claiborne 1013 30 45 9
Clarke 1775 76 123 31
Clay 1829 54 38 5
Coahoma 2899 78 129 12
Copiah 2936 65 83 11
Covington 2548 80 137 39
De Soto 20852 248 113 24
Forrest 7529 147 227 51
Franklin 822 23 40 4
George 2382 47 59 8
Greene 1295 33 52 6
Grenada 2557 84 155 32
Hancock 3731 85 69 14
Harrison 17530 302 485 68
Hinds 19923 411 805 132
Holmes 1869 72 104 20
Humphreys 943 32 34 9
Issaquena 168 6 0 0
Itawamba 2974 77 134 23
Jackson 13130 243 240 35
Jasper 2197 48 43 2
Jefferson 648 28 41 7
Jefferson Davis 1054 32 9 1
Jones 8299 160 220 42
Kemper 956 28 44 9
Lafayette 6050 117 187 55
Lamar 6119 84 54 13
Lauderdale 7211 237 443 100
Lawrence 1264 23 27 2
Leake 2613 73 88 15
Lee 9876 170 222 41
Leflore 3469 124 236 52
Lincoln 3875 109 197 40
Lowndes 6278 144 256 63
Madison 9922 210 368 69
Marion 2661 79 158 24
Marshall 4278 100 64 15
Monroe 4062 132 190 55
Montgomery 1256 42 54 9
Neshoba 3997 176 203 59
Newton 2453 61 87 15
Noxubee 1263 33 35 6
Oktibbeha 4562 97 222 36
Panola 4455 103 104 15
Pearl River 4429 141 188 37
Perry 1251 38 21 8
Pike 3191 105 135 35
Pontotoc 4171 72 86 12
Prentiss 2761 59 99 15
Quitman 789 16 0 0
Rankin 13344 276 392 61
Scott 3109 72 115 18
Sharkey 497 17 43 8
Simpson 2887 86 157 20
Smith 1590 34 66 8
Stone 1794 31 85 14
Sunflower 3302 89 122 20
Tallahatchie 1758 40 50 7
Tate 3230 82 80 19
Tippah 2850 68 119 13
Tishomingo 2224 67 102 27
Tunica 1027 25 18 2
Union 4042 75 131 23
Walthall 1306 43 69 13
Warren 4289 118 170 37
Washington 5284 133 191 39
Wayne 2614 41 69 11
Webster 1137 32 61 12
Wilkinson 649 28 25 5
Winston 2259 81 130 39
Yalobusha 1595 36 82 22
Yazoo 3044 68 140 18
Total 308,111 7,122 10,439 1,974

 

 

 

