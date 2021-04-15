Four tornadoes last week damaged 70 homes in Mississippi, state reports

Four tornadoes that moved across Mississippi at the end of last week caused damage to around 70 homes, emergency officials said Thursday.

Four businesses and three farms were also damaged. There have been no reports of injuries or fatalities, officials said.

The storms of April 9 and 10 produced an EF1 tornado with winds up to 105 mph in Marion County.

EF1 tornados with winds of 95 mph were confirmed in Attala and Lincoln counties. An EF0 tornado with winds up to 75 mph struck in Rankin County, according to the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency.