Mississippi reports four-week high number of new coronavirus cases

Published 11:10 am Thursday, April 15, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

On Thursday, Mississippi reported the highest, single-day number of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases in the last month.

The high number of new cases reported Thursday pushed the 7-day average backup to a level not seen since late March.

Mississippi State Department of Health officials said 410 new cases were found in the last 24 hours. Thursday’s additional cases bring the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 308,521. Thursday’s new case count was the highest single-day report since March 13 when 690 cases were reported.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported six new deaths on Thursday, bringing the total death toll to 7,127.

Through Wednesday morning, more than one-quarter of all Mississippians have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccines available.

And approximately 2 out of every 10 Mississippians are fully vaccinated, the state reported.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose to 239 on Thursday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose to 222 with Thursday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 2468 82 83 16
Alcorn 2988 65 130 20
Amite 1207 41 55 9
Attala 2135 73 175 36
Benton 974 25 46 10
Bolivar 4775 129 232 31
Calhoun 1652 31 36 6
Carroll 1209 26 51 10
Chickasaw 2052 57 60 15
Choctaw 737 17 1 0
Claiborne 1013 30 45 9
Clarke 1775 76 123 31
Clay 1830 54 38 5
Coahoma 2903 78 129 12
Copiah 2939 65 83 11
Covington 2549 80 137 39
De Soto 20901 250 113 24
Forrest 7537 147 227 51
Franklin 827 23 40 4
George 2383 47 59 8
Greene 1296 33 52 6
Grenada 2562 84 155 32
Hancock 3733 85 69 14
Harrison 17551 302 485 68
Hinds 19953 410* 804 131*
Holmes 1869 72 104 20
Humphreys 944 32 34 9
Issaquena 168 6 0 0
Itawamba 2974 77 134 23
Jackson 13141 243 240 35
Jasper 2199 48 43 2
Jefferson 648 28 41 7
Jefferson Davis 1054 32 9 1
Jones 8308 161 220 42
Kemper 956 28 44 9
Lafayette 6063 117 187 55
Lamar 6132 84 54 13
Lauderdale 7221 237 443 100
Lawrence 1266 23 27 2
Leake 2614 73 88 15
Lee 9886 170 222 41
Leflore 3470 124 236 52
Lincoln 3883 109 197 40
Lowndes 6286 144 256 63
Madison 9949 211 368 69
Marion 2662 79 158 24
Marshall 4283 101 64 15
Monroe 4061 132 190 55
Montgomery 1257 42 54 9
Neshoba 4001 176 203 59
Newton 2455 61 87 15
Noxubee 1265 33 35 6
Oktibbeha 4570 97 222 36
Panola 4456 103 104 15
Pearl River 4433 141 188 37
Perry 1252 38 21 8
Pike 3205 105 135 35
Pontotoc 4175 72 86 12
Prentiss 2765 59 99 15
Quitman 789 16 0 0
Rankin 13358 276 392 61
Scott 3112 72 115 18
Sharkey 498 17 43 8
Simpson 2894 86 157 20
Smith 1592 34 66 8
Stone 1795 31 85 14
Sunflower 3307 89 122 20
Tallahatchie 1759 40 50 7
Tate 3250 82 80 19
Tippah 2851 68 119 13
Tishomingo 2224 67 102 27
Tunica 1030 25 18 2
Union 4046 75 131 23
Walthall 1310 43 69 13
Warren 4294 118 170 37
Washington 5288 133 191 39
Wayne 2614 41 69 11
Webster 1137 32 61 12
Wilkinson 649 28 25 5
Winston 2260 81 130 39
Yalobusha 1597 36 82 22
Yazoo 3047 69 140 18
Total 308,521 7,127 10,438 1,973

* Note: One death previously reported in Hinds County was determined not to be COVID-19 related, and has been removed.

 

 

 

