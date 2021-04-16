Ex-teacher’s assistant charged after being caught with 16-year-old in school parking lot, deputies report

Published 4:42 pm Friday, April 16, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

A former Mississippi teacher’s assistant was arrested this week after police say they caught her inside a car with a 16-year-old in a school parking lot during the wee hours of the morning.

The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office reported a deputy spotted a suspicious vehicle in front of Center Hill School in Olive Branch, Mississippi, at approximately 1 a.m. Thursday.

After approaching the vehicle the deputy reported finding Amy Craft, 48, along with a 16-year-old juvenile inside the vehicle.

Craft was arrested and charged with molesting a child. Friday afternoon, Craft was listed on the DeSoto County Adult Detention Center’s online records site as being held without bond.

More News

Divers find two more crew members dead after capsized boat accident

Ex-teacher’s assistant charged after being caught with 16-year-old in school parking lot, deputies report

Coast Guard recovers body believed to be from capsized boat; 11 still missing

Mississippi crews rescue people stranded by rising floodwaters

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required