Louisiana man killed after driving off high interstate bridge into bayou

A Louisiana man was killed in a car wreck after he struck two guardrails and then drove off a high interstate bridge, landing upside down between a gravel road and bayou.

Christopher DeCastro, 36, of Gretna died in the hospital after emergency responders rescued him from the wreckage.

Officials from the Lousiana State Police report that DeCastro was driving a 2000 Mercury Grand Marquis on the Interstate 55 bridge near Manchac in Tangipahoa Parish Thursday night when he crashed into one guardrail, then crossed two lanes of traffic and hit the opposite guardrail. The car then toppled off the bridge to land upside down between a gravel road and bayou below.

The accident occurred at approximately 8:30 p.m.

Toxicology samples were taken, but state police say they do not think impairment was a factor in the crash.