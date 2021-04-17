Bruce Willis films action pic in Mississippi capital city

People in Mississippi’s capital city are being told to expect downtown street closures and explosions for the filming of an action movie that stars Bruce Willis.

A bank heist movie called “A Day to Die” has been filming in Jackson this month, with Willis shooting scenes in several places, including a street outside the Governor’s Mansion.

Downtown Jackson Partners, a business group that works to keep the area safe and clean, said in a newsletter Friday that action scenes with special effects and explosions are scheduled to be filmed Monday and Tuesday near the mansion.

Willis, 66, has starred in the “Die Hard” movies, “Pulp Fiction,” and “The Sixth Sense.”