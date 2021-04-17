Inmate escapes Mississippi county jail through roof ventilation duct

Mississippi deputies are trying to find a man who escaped a county jail through a ventilation duct in the building’s roof.

The Claiborne County Sheriff’s Department is searching for Terrance Jones.

Jones had escaped the jail Thursday and was spotted by officials that evening trying to re-enter the jail at around 9:22 p.m.

At that time, when officials attempted to apprehend him, Jones fled the scene on foot.

The department said that Jones appears to have escaped the jail initially through a small ventilation duct in the jail’s roof.

Anyone with information on Jones’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Department at 601-437-5161 or CrimeStoppers at 888-827-4637.