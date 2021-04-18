Mississippi coronavirus cases trend higher; ‘The future is in our hands,’ top doctor says

Mississippi’s weekly average of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases continued to drift higher Sunday after weeks of decline.

“Trending up last week,” wrote Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs Sunday on social media. “The future is in our hands. Fight COVID – get vaccinated.”

Mississippi State Department of Health officials said 157 new cases were found in the last 24 hours. Sunday’s additional cases bring the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 309,186.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported no new deaths on Sunday, keeping the total death toll at 7,153.

Through Saturday morning, 28 percent of all Mississippians have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccines available.

And approximately 2 out of every 10 Mississippians are fully vaccinated, the state reported.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose to 248 on Sunday. The last time the 7-day average was high was in late March.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose to 221 with Sunday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information.