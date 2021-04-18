Mississippi coronavirus cases trend higher; ‘The future is in our hands,’ top doctor says

Published 11:17 am Sunday, April 18, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi’s weekly average of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases continued to drift higher Sunday after weeks of decline.

“Trending up last week,” wrote Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs Sunday on social media. “The future is in our hands. Fight COVID – get vaccinated.”

Mississippi State Department of Health officials said 157 new cases were found in the last 24 hours. Sunday’s additional cases bring the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 309,186.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported no new deaths on Sunday, keeping the total death toll at 7,153.

Through Saturday morning, 28 percent of all Mississippians have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccines available.

And approximately 2 out of every 10 Mississippians are fully vaccinated, the state reported.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose to 248 on Sunday. The last time the 7-day average was high was in late March.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose to 221 with Sunday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 2470 82 83 16
Alcorn 3014 66 130 20
Amite 1210 41 55 9
Attala 2136 73 175 36
Benton 975 25 46 10
Bolivar 4777 130 234 32
Calhoun 1658 32 36 6
Carroll 1210 26 51 10
Chickasaw 2055 57 60 15
Choctaw 744 17 2 0
Claiborne 1014 30 45 9
Clarke 1781 77 123 31
Clay 1832 54 38 5
Coahoma 2907 79 129 12
Copiah 2942 65 83 11
Covington 2553 80 137 39
De Soto 20997 250 113 24
Forrest 7551 149 228 51
Franklin 831 23 40 4
George 2390 47 59 8
Greene 1296 33 52 6
Grenada 2571 85 155 32
Hancock 3735 85 69 14
Harrison 17596 303 485 68
Hinds 19987 411 804 131
Holmes 1871 72 104 20
Humphreys 947 32 34 9
Issaquena 168 6 0 0
Itawamba 2979 77 134 23
Jackson 13167 243 240 35
Jasper 2202 48 43 2
Jefferson 649 28 41 7
Jefferson Davis 1058 32 9 1
Jones 8318 161 220 42
Kemper 957 28 44 9
Lafayette 6077 118 187 55
Lamar 6144 85 54 13
Lauderdale 7232 237 443 100
Lawrence 1268 23 27 2
Leake 2624 73 88 15
Lee 9900 170 222 41
Leflore 3472 124 236 52
Lincoln 3889 109 197 40
Lowndes 6305 144 256 63
Madison 9963 212 368 69
Marion 2663 79 158 24
Marshall 4303 103 64 15
Monroe 4063 132 190 55
Montgomery 1258 42 54 9
Neshoba 4009 176 203 59
Newton 2461 61 87 15
Noxubee 1265 34 35 6
Oktibbeha 4580 97 222 36
Panola 4461 103 104 15
Pearl River 4446 142 188 37
Perry 1252 38 21 8
Pike 3225 105 135 35
Pontotoc 4176 72 86 12
Prentiss 2767 59 99 15
Quitman 789 16 0 0
Rankin 13388 277 392 61
Scott 3119 73 115 18
Sharkey 498 17 43 8
Simpson 2903 86 157 20
Smith 1594 34 66 8
Stone 1797 33 85 14
Sunflower 3319 90 122 20
Tallahatchie 1763 40 50 7
Tate 3258 84 80 19
Tippah 2852 68 119 13
Tishomingo 2230 67 102 27
Tunica 1035 25 18 2
Union 4051 75 131 23
Walthall 1311 43 69 13
Warren 4310 119 170 37
Washington 5296 133 191 39
Wayne 2615 41 69 11
Webster 1139 32 61 12
Wilkinson 653 29 25 5
Winston 2261 81 130 39
Yalobusha 1601 36 82 22
Yazoo 3053 69 140 18
Total 309,186 7,153 10,442 1,974

More News

Preparations under way to relocate Confederate monument

Mississippi coronavirus cases trend higher; ‘The future is in our hands,’ top doctor says

10 arrested on federal drug trafficking charges in Mississippi

Crime scene

Six homicides reported in 24 hour period in Mississippi’s Capital City

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required