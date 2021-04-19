Mississippi reports lowest daily number of new coronavirus cases in more than year

Mississippi’s reported on Monday its lowest single-day number of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases in more than a year, with just more than three-dozen new cases continued.

Monday’s numbers were a break from what had been slow increases in numbers of the last week, which prompted a plea from the state’s top medical officer on Sunday.

“Trending up last week,” wrote Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs Sunday on social media. “The future is in our hands. Fight COVID – get vaccinated.”

Mississippi State Department of Health officials said 37 new cases were found in the last 24 hours. Monday’s additional cases bring the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 309,223. Monday’s number of new cases was the lowest single-day report of new cases since March 20, 2020, just after the state went into its first lockdown.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported no new deaths on Monday, keeping the total death toll at 7,153.

Through Monday morning, more than 900,000 people, or 28 percent of all Mississippians, have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccines available.

And approximately 2 out of every 10 Mississippians are fully vaccinated, the state reported. That’s just under 700,000 people.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dipped to 243 on Monday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dipped to 219 with Monday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information.