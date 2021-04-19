Two Mississippi students injured after being hit by vehicle

Published 12:41 pm Monday, April 19, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Two Mississippi students were hospitalized Monday after they were injured after being struck by a vehicle in an accident involving a school bus.

WTVA News in Tupelo reports that the accident happened on Highway 178 between Skyline and Mooreville. A Lee County School District bus was at the scene when the accident happened.

One student was transported to the hospital by ambulance, and the other was transported by helicopter. Initial reports were that a vehicle hit a bus owned by the Lee County School District. Further investigation shows that the vehicle did not strike the bus, but instead hit the students in the roadway.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol and Lee County Sheriff’s Department are investigating.

