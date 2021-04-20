Mississippi new coronavirus cases hit high level not seen since last month

Published 9:13 pm Tuesday, April 20, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi’s 7-day, daily average of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases hit a high point not seen in weeks on Tuesday.

Mississippi State Department of Health officials said 362 new cases were found in the last 24 hours. Tuesday’s additional cases bring the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 309,585.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported eight new deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total death toll to 7,161.

Through Tuesday morning, more than 900,000 people, or 28 percent of all Mississippians, have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccines available.

And approximately 22% of Mississippi’s population are fully vaccinated, the state reported. That’s just more than 700,000 people.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose to 250 on Tuesday. That was the highest number since March 29.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose to 232 with Tuesday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

Long-term care data updates are not yet available. The table below reflects figures from last week for long-term care cases and deaths.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 2471 82 83 16
Alcorn 3019 66 130 20
Amite 1216 41 55 9
Attala 2137 73 175 36
Benton 977 25 46 10
Bolivar 4782 130 234 32
Calhoun 1667 32 36 6
Carroll 1212 26 51 10
Chickasaw 2059 57 60 15
Choctaw 746 17 2 0
Claiborne 1015 30 45 9
Clarke 1782 78 123 31
Clay 1834 54 38 5
Coahoma 2909 79 129 12
Copiah 2946 65 83 11
Covington 2554 80 137 39
De Soto 21058 251 113 24
Forrest 7562 149 228 51
Franklin 831 23 40 4
George 2397 47 59 8
Greene 1296 33 52 6
Grenada 2576 85 155 32
Hancock 3743 85 69 14
Harrison 17609 304 485 68
Hinds 20005 411 804 131
Holmes 1875 72 104 20
Humphreys 947 32 34 9
Issaquena 168 6 0 0
Itawamba 2980 77 134 23
Jackson 13184 243 240 35
Jasper 2203 48 43 2
Jefferson 649 28 41 7
Jefferson Davis 1059 32 9 1
Jones 8324 161 220 42
Kemper 957 28 44 9
Lafayette 6093 118 187 55
Lamar 6152 85 54 13
Lauderdale 7248 238 443 100
Lawrence 1268 23 27 2
Leake 2626 73 88 15
Lee 9906 171 222 41
Leflore 3476 124 236 52
Lincoln 3894 109 197 40
Lowndes 6312 144 256 63
Madison 9970 213 368 69
Marion 2670 79 158 24
Marshall 4311 103 64 15
Monroe 4066 132 190 55
Montgomery 1258 42 54 9
Neshoba 4015 176 203 59
Newton 2469 61 87 15
Noxubee 1266 34 35 6
Oktibbeha 4582 98 222 36
Panola 4465 103 104 15
Pearl River 4448 142 188 37
Perry 1253 38 21 8
Pike 3231 105 135 35
Pontotoc 4181 72 86 12
Prentiss 2768 59 99 15
Quitman 790 16 0 0
Rankin 13394 277 392 61
Scott 3121 73 115 18
Sharkey 498 17 43 8
Simpson 2906 86 157 20
Smith 1606 34 66 8
Stone 1797 33 85 14
Sunflower 3323 90 122 20
Tallahatchie 1762 40 50 7
Tate 3270 84 80 19
Tippah 2856 68 119 13
Tishomingo 2230 67 102 27
Tunica 1038 25 18 2
Union 4055 75 131 23
Walthall 1314 44 69 13
Warren 4311 119 170 37
Washington 5297 133 191 39
Wayne 2616 41 69 11
Webster 1140 32 61 12
Wilkinson 657 29 25 5
Winston 2262 81 130 39
Yalobusha 1603 36 82 22
Yazoo 3062 69 140 18
Total 309,585 7,161 10,442 1,974

 

More News

Consultant tells county: ‘Your jail here is not safe’

Mississippi new coronavirus cases hit high level not seen since last month

Tool manufacturing company pledges to create 1,200 new Mississippi jobs

Mississippi officials find body in burned truck

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required