Mississippi new coronavirus cases hit high level not seen since last month

Mississippi’s 7-day, daily average of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases hit a high point not seen in weeks on Tuesday.

Mississippi State Department of Health officials said 362 new cases were found in the last 24 hours. Tuesday’s additional cases bring the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 309,585.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported eight new deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total death toll to 7,161.

Through Tuesday morning, more than 900,000 people, or 28 percent of all Mississippians, have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccines available.

And approximately 22% of Mississippi’s population are fully vaccinated, the state reported. That’s just more than 700,000 people.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose to 250 on Tuesday. That was the highest number since March 29.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose to 232 with Tuesday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

Long-term care data updates are not yet available. The table below reflects figures from last week for long-term care cases and deaths.