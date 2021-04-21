Mississippi judge sentences Texas man in DUI wreck that killed woman

Published 7:01 am Wednesday, April 21, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi judge has sentenced a Texas man for a 2020 fatal wreck that he caused while driving under the influence.

WLBT reports that Harrison Little, 30, of Dallas, Texas, was sentenced in Madison County court to 20 years in prison for two separate charges — driving under the influence resulting in death and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death. Each 20-year sentence will run concurrently.

Officials say Little was speeding and was drunk when the crash occurred on June 10, 2020, at the intersection of Highway 51 and Hoy Road in Madison. Betty Simmons Ross, 58, of Jackson, died later in the day at the University of Mississippi Medical Center, officials said.

 

