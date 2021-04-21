Mississippi officer dragged by vehicle fleeing traffic stop

A Mississippi police officer was injured after being dragged along the highway during a traffic stop.

Jackson news sources report that a Madison police officer was conducting a traffic stop on Highway 463 between Highland Colony Parkway and Interstate 55. The vehicle was suspected of being involved in a previous felony shoplifting incident.

During the traffic stop, the driver of the vehicle reportedly drove off while dragging the officer with the vehicle. The officer was able to free himself as the vehicle turned onto the nearby I-55 onramp.

Other officers pursued the vehicle. The chase ended in Ridgeland when the vehicle slammed into a concrete guard rail, causing two police vehicles to crash. The driver was taken into custody.

The officer that was dragged by the fleeing vehicle was transported to the University of Mississippi Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the fleeing vehicle was later identified as Jerrell T. Staten, 21, of Jackson. He was transported to an area hospital to be checked for injuries. After his release, he will be charged with aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer and felony fleeing. Other charges are pending as the felony shoplifting investigation continues.

The conditions of other officers involved in the wreck were not released.