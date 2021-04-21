Mississippi officers investigate double homicide Tuesday evening

Published 6:36 am Wednesday, April 21, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi officials are investigating a shooting that left two men dead Tuesday evening.

According to local news sources, Gulfport Police received a report of a shooting shortly before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the area of  Loposser Avenue and Layton Drive.

When they arrived at the scene, they found two men – one inside a vehicle and another on the side of the road.

The victims were identified by the Harrison County Coroner’s Office as Juan Reginald Harvey Jr., 19, and Teraye Preston, 18, both of Gulfport.

Harvey, who was in the vehicle, was found dead of an apparent gunshot wound.

Preston was found lying in the road suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Preston was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

No information has been released yet about a suspect or possible motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact Gulfport Police at 228-868-5959. Anonymous tips can also be made to Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers online or by calling 877-787-5898.

