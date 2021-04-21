Students hit by car, injured while getting on school bus to head home

A Mississippi sheriff says two students hit by a car as they were about to board a school bus are now at home and doing well after a brief hospitalization, Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson said Wednesday.

Johnson visited the students to take them a care package, he said on the Lee County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page.

“They wanted to let everyone know that they are doing good and thanked everyone for their thoughts and prayers,” Johnson wrote.

The accident occurred Monday morning on Highway 178 between Skyline and Mooreville, the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reported. One car hit another, which hit the two Mooreville girls, aged 11 and 15.

A helicopter took the younger girl Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis and an ambulance brought the teen to North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, the Journal reported.