Tim Tebow sends birthday greetings to 105-year-old Mississippi woman

Published 5:34 pm Wednesday, April 21, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Over her 105 years, one Mississippi woman has received a lot of birthday cards and made a lot of wishes in her lifetime. Few can compare to the special message she received form former quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow.

A fan of Tebow’s talent and devotion to Chirst, Cora Belle Edison has wanted to meet Tebow for many years, according to WJTV News in Jackson.

Eidson, who was born in Mississippi and lives in Ridgeland, capped off her 105th birthday celebration with a video message from Tebow. WJTV recorded the moment Eidson got the opportunity to hear the message from Tebow.

“Hey, Mrs. Eidson. It’s Tim Tebow. I wanted to make this video and to say happy birthday,” Tebow said on the video. “I know last Tuesday you turned 105 years old and that is so incredible.

“I also know we have a lot in common. I know that you have five children, and I’m the baby of five, so we have that in common, and I know that you were a nurse, and you love helping people and that’s also what I feel called to do. But most importantly, I know that you love the Lord, which is most important.”

On the video, Eidson watched with rapt attention.

Click here to watch Tebow’s video message to Eidson. 

 

More News

Tim Tebow sends birthday greetings to 105-year-old Mississippi woman

In wake of George Floyd verdict, black caucus calls for investigation into Mississippi death

Mississippi man wins half a million dollars in lottery scratch-off game

Mississippi’s new coronavirus cases dip slightly with latest data

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required