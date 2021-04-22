Ole Miss student makes school history, ready to work on NFL sidelines

He may not have made the NFL Draft, but one Ole Miss student is making school history by making it to the big leagues through his video lens.

WMC Action News in Memphis reports that Ole Miss video staff member Austin Marshall has been hired by the Baltimore Ravens to part of the NFL franchise’s video operations staff.

Marshall, who has been on the Ole Miss video staff for three years, said he got the job by messaging the team’s director of video operations on LinkedIn. He interviewed for the position during spring break.

Marshall’s job with Ole Miss includes shooting video and stills at practices and games for coaches and players to use for improving their game.

Marshall is the first person from the Ole Miss video staff to go directly to the NFL

Marshall said he has never lived outside of Mississippi and has never been to an NFL game.

A computer science major, Marshall said he is excited to have this opportunity to be working with an NFL team when he graduates.