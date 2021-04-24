Dispute over lawnmower ends in shooting death of Mississippi man

A dispute over a lawnmower ended in a fatal shooting in Scott County.

Officials with the Scott County Coroner’s Office said that Perry Webb died of a single gunshot wound Thursday night on Highway 12 north of Forest, according to WJTV News in Jackson.

Webb reportedly got in an argument with the shooting suspect, who was identified as Jimmy Knowles.

Webb and Knowles reportedly were arguing over money that was owed for helping to do scrap jobs Knowles reportedly wanted $20 or a lawnmower engine.

Knowles reportedly retrieved a shotgun from his car before shooting Webb. Knowles fled the scene and was later apprehended at his house.