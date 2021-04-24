Falling tree kills Mississippi 2-year-old during severe weather
A 2-year-old child was killed early Saturday when a tree fell on the roof of the mobile home during an early morning storm.
The incident happened at approximately 3 a.m. Saturday in Pearl River County, Mississippi.
Four volunteer fire departments responded along with the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Office.
The tree fell on a home located at 679 Stanford Road in Poplarville.
The National Weather Service estimated 65 to 75 mph, straight-line winds occurred during the storm.