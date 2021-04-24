Falling tree kills Mississippi 2-year-old during severe weather

Published 10:00 pm Saturday, April 24, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

A 2-year-old child was killed early Saturday when a tree fell on the roof of the mobile home during an early morning storm.

The incident happened at approximately 3 a.m. Saturday in Pearl River County, Mississippi.

Four volunteer fire departments responded along with the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Office.

The tree fell on a home located at 679 Stanford Road in Poplarville.

The National Weather Service estimated 65 to 75 mph, straight-line winds occurred during the storm.

More News

Falling tree kills Mississippi 2-year-old during severe weather

City denies proposed mosque’s site approval, sparking threat of court challenge

Officials request more signage after train splits cattle trailer in half at Mississippi railroad crossing

mississippi crime

Woman killed during robbery of Mississippi jewelry store Friday

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required