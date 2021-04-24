Ready for Beaver Nuggets and fresh fudge? World’s largest convenience store coming to Mississippi

Get ready Mississippi. The owner of the world’s largest convenience store is bringing one of its stores to the Magnolia State.

If you have had to travel all the way to Texas to satisfy your cravings for Beaver Nuggets, beef jerky and fresh fudge, soon you will not have to travel so far when Buc-ee’s opens its new location in Harrison County.

Mississippi Sen. Phillip Moran recently broke the news to WLOX News in Biloxi.

The new Buc-ee’s will be located on Interstate 10 at the Menge Avenue exit between Bay St. Louis and Gulfport.

The new Mississippi Buc-ee’s will make one of only a handful of locations outside of Texas. Most recently, new Buc-ee’s locations were opened in Daytona in St. Augustine, Florida.

A Buc-ee’s in Robertsdale, Alabama, near the Gulf Coast, is the closest one to South Mississippi. It has become a tourist destination for many headed to the beach, with thousands of people stopping there each day.

Moran said the state has appropriated money to help with the infrastructure costs for the project.

Buc-ee’s also currently holds the World Record for “The Longest Car Wash”.