Woman killed during robbery of Mississippi jewelry store Friday

One woman was shot and killed during a robbery of a Mississippi jewelry store Friday.

WAPT News in Jackson reports that Indianola Police officers are looking for two suspects that killed a worker in a family-owned jewelry store in the Delta and made away with an unknown amount of jewelry.

The robbery occurred around 11 a.m. Friday. The woman who was killed was reportedly was the only person working in the store at the time.

Police say the suspects are still on the loose.