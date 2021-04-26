Mississippi man found shot to death after fight with wife. Third person believed to be shooter

Published 9:55 am Monday, April 26, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Authorities are investigating how a man was killed during a fight with his wife near Jackson.

Marcus Butler, 32, was shot multiple times in the chest Sunday afternoon at a home, Hinds County sheriff’s officials said.

Deputies were called to the area about a domestic incident and found Butler dead, Sheriff’s Capt. Tyree Jones said.

His wife had been assaulted, and that a third person is believed to have been the shooter, authorities said.

Witnesses are being questioned to determine if charges will be filed.

More News

Reward offered for those responsible for torturing, burning Mississippi dog

Mississippi rejects appeal to halt military storage project despite chemical contamination concerns

Mississippi coronavirus new case averages at highest level in nearly month

Inmate found dead at Mississippi correctional facility

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required