Mississippi man identified in Sunday morning wreck in Vicksburg

A Mississippi man was killed Sunday morning in a single-vehicle accident along U.S. 61 in Vicksburg.

According to a release from the Mississippi Highway Patrol, Tommy Duchesne, 65, of Vicksburg, died as a result of his injuries sustained in an accident on U.S. 61 North just north of Oak Ridge Road.

Preliminary reports indicate the vehicle — a pickup — was traveling southbound on U.S. 61 North at around 11:30 a.m. when for some unknown reason, it left the roadway and collided with a tree.

Duchesne, who was the only person in the vehicle, was not wearing a seatbelt and died as a result of his injuries.

This crash is currently under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.