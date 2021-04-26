More than 50 dogs killed in fire at Kentucky kennel

More than 50 dogs were killed in a fire at a Kentucky dog kennel Friday.

Ron Kramer. owner and operator of Doggy Style Kennels in Bardstown, Kentucky, found his barn burning Friday evening when he came back from a quick run to get dog food at a local store.

All but one of his dogs, including several litters of puppies, died in the fire. Kramer told WAVE 3 News that he has been raising and breeding Labrador Retrievers to be adopted by families and as service pets for more than 30 years.

Thousands of Kramer’s clients from around the country are raising money to help Kramer with his loss and to help pay for medical expenses for the one surviving dog that lost her litter. Click here to the Gofundme fundraiser.