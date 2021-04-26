Reward offered for those responsible for torturing, burning Mississippi dog

Officials are offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to the arrest of the persons responsible for the torture and burning of a Mississippi dog.

According to a post by the Tunica County Humane Society on Facebook, the dog, whose name is Buddy, was burned in the face and had an electrical cord tied around its neck.

According to the post, the Tate County Sheriff’s Department has an active investigation ongoing on this case.

“They are trying to determine exactly what happened to cause the horrible injuries to this sweet dog,” the post said. “It is my prayer that they do not stop until they get some answers and there is Justice for all Buddy has been forced to endure”

After being taken to the Horn Lake Animal Hospital Thursday night and to a Southaven animal hospital, the Labrador retriever has since been taken to the College of Veterinary Medicine at Mississippi State.

There’s currently an award of $2,500 for information leading to an arrest.

If you have any information that will help lead investigators to the individuals that did this, please contact the Tate County Sheriff’s Department at 662-562-4434