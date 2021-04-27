Mississipp man charged with murdering girlfriend; kidnapping her teenage daughter

Published 9:38 am Tuesday, April 27, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

A 27-year-old Mississippi man has been charged with murder and kidnapping in Lamar County.

Derek Crockrum, 27, of Petal was arrested by Petal police and Forrest County deputies after he reportedly shot to death a woman and kidnapped her 15-year-old daughter. Crockrum is being held at the Lamar County jail without bond.

Lamar County deputies are investigating the shooting of Faye Cornett which reportedly occurred Saturday morning in the 3000 block of Oak Grove Road in Oak Grove. Cornett was reportedly Crockrum’s girlfriend.

Officials say that after the shooting Crockrum then forced Cornett’s daughter in his vehicle and drove around Petal until Crockrum allegedly fell asleep and the teen was able to escape.

The girl told police she ran to a local store, where she contacted Petal Police Department. Following Crockrum’s arrest, officers found two handguns inside Crockrum’s vehicle.

 

More News

Mississipp man charged with murdering girlfriend; kidnapping her teenage daughter

Fists and furniture hurled during brawl at popular Mississippi restaurant

Three seriously injured in wreck with horse; sheriff warns residents to take care of loose livestock or he will

Mississippi won’t stop military storage project despite neighborhood complaints

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required