Mississippi father charged in shooting of 5-year-old daughter

Published 1:35 pm Tuesday, April 27, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi father has been charged with aggravated assault and felony child abuse, accused of shooting his 5-year-old daughter in the neck.

WLBT News in Jackson reports that officials with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office report that Samuel Scott Jr. has been arrested in the shooting.

The child, who was shot in the neck, was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson for treatment. Officials believe the child will recover.

The shooting remains under investigation.

 

 

More News

Nine arrested in Mississippi investigation of individuals attempting to lure children for sex, pornography

Mississippi father charged in shooting of 5-year-old daughter

No big backlash for states passing anti-transgender laws

New Mississippi coronavirus cases dip slightly after hitting near one-month high

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required
Print Article

  • Subscribe to our email newsletter

    * indicates required