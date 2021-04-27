New Mississippi coronavirus cases dip slightly after hitting near one-month high

Published 12:29 pm Tuesday, April 27, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi’s new COVID-19 coronavirus case averages dipped Tuesday after hitting a nearly month-long high on Monday.

Mississippi State Department of Health officials said 172 new cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours.

The additional cases reported Tuesday bring the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 311,159.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported 10 new deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total death toll to 7,188.

Through Tuesday morning, more than 938,000 people, or 29% of all Mississippians, have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccines available.

And approximately 23% of Mississippi’s population are fully vaccinated, the state reported. That’s just more than 759,000 people.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 225 on Tuesday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 237 with Tuesday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases
As of April 16		 Total LTC Facility Deaths
As of April 16
Adams 2473 82 83 16
Alcorn 3071 67 130 20
Amite 1222 41 55 9
Attala 2139 73 175 36
Benton 982 25 46 10
Bolivar 4789 131 234 32
Calhoun 1675 32 36 6
Carroll 1215 27 51 10
Chickasaw 2061 57 60 15
Choctaw 750 18 2 0
Claiborne 1017 30 45 9
Clarke 1784 79 123 31
Clay 1837 54 38 5
Coahoma 2925 79 129 12
Copiah 2954 65 83 11
Covington 2560 80 137 39
De Soto 21238 255 113 24
Forrest 7609 149 228 51
Franklin 831 23 40 4
George 2440 47 59 8
Greene 1300 33 52 6
Grenada 2586 85 155 32
Hancock 3756 85 69 14
Harrison 17682 306 485 68
Hinds 20157 413 804 131
Holmes 1882 72 104 20
Humphreys 949 32 34 9
Issaquena 168 6 0 0
Itawamba 2984 77 134 23
Jackson 13329 245 240 35
Jasper 2206 48 43 2
Jefferson 649 28 41 7
Jefferson Davis 1064 32 9 1
Jones 8345 163 220 42
Kemper 959 28 44 9
Lafayette 6126 118 187 55
Lamar 6175 85 54 13
Lauderdale 7267 240 443 100
Lawrence 1279 23 27 2
Leake 2635 73 88 15
Lee 9936 171 222 41
Leflore 3483 124 236 52
Lincoln 3923 110 197 40
Lowndes 6334 144 256 63
Madison 10010 215 368 69
Marion 2678 79 158 24
Marshall 4350 103 64 15
Monroe 4076 132 190 55
Montgomery 1261 42 54 9
Neshoba 4024 176 203 59
Newton 2475 61 87 15
Noxubee 1268 34 35 6
Oktibbeha 4590 98 222 36
Panola 4508 103 104 15
Pearl River 4474 143 188 37
Perry 1256 38 21 8
Pike 3260 105 135 35
Pontotoc 4185 72 86 12
Prentiss 2775 59 99 15
Quitman 794 16 0 0
Rankin 13476 278 392 61
Scott 3134 73 115 18
Sharkey 500 17 43 8
Simpson 2923 87 157 20
Smith 1615 34 66 8
Stone 1802 33 85 14
Sunflower 3342 90 122 20
Tallahatchie 1767 40 50 7
Tate 3302 84 80 19
Tippah 2864 68 119 13
Tishomingo 2239 67 102 27
Tunica 1044 25 18 2
Union 4072 76 131 23
Walthall 1327 44 69 13
Warren 4332 119 170 37
Washington 5303 133 191 39
Wayne 2620 41 69 11
Webster 1145 32 61 12
Wilkinson 664 30 25 5
Winston 2262 81 130 39
Yalobusha 1612 36 82 22
Yazoo 3084 69 140 18
Total 311,159 7,188 10,442 1,974

 

