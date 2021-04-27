New Mississippi coronavirus cases dip slightly after hitting near one-month high

Mississippi’s new COVID-19 coronavirus case averages dipped Tuesday after hitting a nearly month-long high on Monday.

Mississippi State Department of Health officials said 172 new cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours.

The additional cases reported Tuesday bring the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 311,159.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported 10 new deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total death toll to 7,188.

Through Tuesday morning, more than 938,000 people, or 29% of all Mississippians, have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccines available.

And approximately 23% of Mississippi’s population are fully vaccinated, the state reported. That’s just more than 759,000 people.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 225 on Tuesday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 237 with Tuesday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information.