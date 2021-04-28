Mississippi officers investigating fatal shooting in Copiah County

Mississippi officials are investigating a fatal shooting in Copiah County Tuesday night.

Deputies with the Copiah County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting on Rhymes Road. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found the victim lying on the ground with a gunshot wound.

According to local news sources, the alleged shooter reported to local law enforcement about a man trespassing on his property shortly before 7 p.m.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigations is assisting with the case. No one is in custody at this time.

The victim’s name has not been released pending notification of family members.