New coronavirus case averages rise again in Mississippi, state reports

Mississippi’s new COVID-19 coronavirus case averages rose Wednesday after the state reported more than 300 new cases detected in the last 24 hours.

Mississippi State Department of Health officials said 334 new cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours.

The additional cases reported Wednesday bring the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 311,493.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported five new deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total death toll to 7,193.

Through Wednesday morning, more than 943,000 people, or 29% of all Mississippians, have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccines available.

And approximately 24% of Mississippi’s population are fully vaccinated, the state reported. That’s just more than 769,000 people.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose to 239 on Wednesday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose to 242 with Wednesday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information.