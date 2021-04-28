New coronavirus case averages rise again in Mississippi, state reports

Published 1:20 pm Wednesday, April 28, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi’s new COVID-19 coronavirus case averages rose Wednesday after the state reported more than 300 new cases detected in the last 24 hours.

Mississippi State Department of Health officials said 334 new cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours.

The additional cases reported Wednesday bring the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 311,493.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported five new deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total death toll to 7,193.

Through Wednesday morning, more than 943,000 people, or 29% of all Mississippians, have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccines available.

And approximately 24% of Mississippi’s population are fully vaccinated, the state reported. That’s just more than 769,000 people.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose to 239 on Wednesday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose to 242 with Wednesday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases
As of April 16		 Total LTC Facility Deaths
As of April 16
Adams 2505 82 83 16
Alcorn 3083 68 130 20
Amite 1226 41 55 9
Attala 2142 73 175 36
Benton 982 25 46 10
Bolivar 4790 131 234 32
Calhoun 1680 32 36 6
Carroll 1215 27 51 10
Chickasaw 2065 57 60 15
Choctaw 751 18 2 0
Claiborne 1020 30 45 9
Clarke 1784 79 123 31
Clay 1837 54 38 5
Coahoma 2927 79 129 12
Copiah 2954 65 83 11
Covington 2560 80 137 39
De Soto 21271 256 113 24
Forrest 7614 149 228 51
Franklin 831 23 40 4
George 2446 47 59 8
Greene 1300 33 52 6
Grenada 2586 85 155 32
Hancock 3756 86 69 14
Harrison 17710 306 485 68
Hinds 20171 413 804 131
Holmes 1882 72 104 20
Humphreys 949 32 34 9
Issaquena 168 6 0 0
Itawamba 2987 77 134 23
Jackson 13341 246 240 35
Jasper 2206 48 43 2
Jefferson 650 28 41 7
Jefferson Davis 1066 32 9 1
Jones 8348 163 220 42
Kemper 961 28 44 9
Lafayette 6134 118 187 55
Lamar 6183 85 54 13
Lauderdale 7268 240 443 100
Lawrence 1279 23 27 2
Leake 2636 73 88 15
Lee 9940 171 222 41
Leflore 3483 124 236 52
Lincoln 3923 110 197 40
Lowndes 6343 144 256 63
Madison 10016 215 368 69
Marion 2680 79 158 24
Marshall 4352 103 64 15
Monroe 4078 132 190 55
Montgomery 1261 42 54 9
Neshoba 4030 176 203 59
Newton 2476 61 87 15
Noxubee 1269 34 35 6
Oktibbeha 4592 98 222 36
Panola 4520 103 104 15
Pearl River 4479 143 188 37
Perry 1257 38 21 8
Pike 3268 105 135 35
Pontotoc 4186 72 86 12
Prentiss 2777 59 99 15
Quitman 794 16 0 0
Rankin 13494 278 392 61
Scott 3138 73 115 18
Sharkey 501 17 43 8
Simpson 2933 88 157 20
Smith 1617 34 66 8
Stone 1804 33 85 14
Sunflower 3344 90 122 20
Tallahatchie 1770 40 50 7
Tate 3304 84 80 19
Tippah 2867 68 119 13
Tishomingo 2242 67 102 27
Tunica 1044 25 18 2
Union 4076 76 131 23
Walthall 1329 44 69 13
Warren 4339 119 170 37
Washington 5307 133 191 39
Wayne 2620 41 69 11
Webster 1145 32 61 12
Wilkinson 664 30 25 5
Winston 2268 81 130 39
Yalobusha 1614 36 82 22
Yazoo 3085 69 140 18
Total 311,493 7,193 10,442 1,974

 

 

