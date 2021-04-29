Federal, local law enforcement looking for man who robbed Mississippi bank

Federal and local law enforcement are on the lookout for an individual who robbed a Mississippi bank Wednesday morning.

The FBI Jackson Violent Crime Task Force and the Jackson Police Department are asking for the public’s help identifying an individual who robbed a Jackson BancorpSouth Bank Branch located at 1451 Canton Mart Road in Jackson, at approximately 10:23 a.m. on Wednesday, April 28, 2021.

The individual is described as a Caucasian male, approximately 6 feet tall with a slim build. He was wearing a black polo shirt, dark-colored baseball cap, blue jeans, black or dark colored shoes, and glasses.

The individual entered the bank, approached the tellers and demanded money. He then walked out with an undisclosed amount of money and fled the scene in a 2008-2011 silver Toyota Camry.

If anyone has any information on the bank robbery above, or any bank robbery, please call the FBI Jackson Violent Crime Task Force at 601-948-5000. You can also remain anonymous and earn up to $2,500 by calling Central Mississippi Crimestoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477) or online at www.P3tips.com.