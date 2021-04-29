Police: Two teens arrested in Saturday’s interstate killing near busy Mississippi shopping district

Published 11:47 am Thursday, April 29, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Two teens have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of another teen who was reportedly driving on Interstate 55 to get a haircut.

Ridgeland police have arrested Marcus Luckett, 15, and Kevin Harris, 16, for shooting and killing Lakendric Cortez Francis, 16, on the interstate near Ridgeland’s busy Renniasance shopping district Saturday.

Francis was reporting on the way to get a haircut when the shooting took place. Officials believe the shooting stemmed from a misunderstanding or argument between students. The suspects and Francis were reportedly all students at Canton High School.

Luckett has been charged with murder and Harris has been charged with accessory after the fact.

 

 

 

