Ex-cop headed to prison for destroying evidence of involvement with 16-year-old Mississippi girl

A former Mississippi police officer is headed to prison after admitting he destroy evidence of his relationship with a 16-year-old girl.

Mark Anthony Coleman, 58, a former Jackson Police Officer, was sentenced Friday by United States District Judge Tom S. Lee to 30 months in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release.

Coleman admitted to destroying evidence of his involvement with a 16-year old female.

Coleman was charged in a federal criminal indictment on July 14, 2020 and he pleaded guilty before Judge Lee on January 21, 2021.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office and the Jackson Police Department investigated the case.