Immigrant COVID-19 outbreak at private Mississippi prison bumps state virus numbers

Published 6:07 pm Friday, April 30, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

A COVID-19 outbreak at a private Mississippi prison housing immigrant detainees has caused a spike in state numbers.

Health officials in Adams County, Mississippi, began scratching their heads a bit this week after seeing statistics showing nearly 100 new COVID-19 coronavirus cases in just three days’ time.

It turns out the outbreak is not in the community, but at the Adams County Correctional Center near Natchez.

The facility is owned and operated by Core Civic and currently houses federal immigration detainees for ICE.

ICE’s website shows 241 confirmed cases under isolation and or monitoring.

