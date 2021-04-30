Mississippi man accused of shooting daughter in neck found dead in jail cell

A Mississippi man arrested after he allegedly shot his 5-year-old daughter in the neck was found dead in his jail cell Thursday.

Officials from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office report that Samuel Scott Jr. was found hanging from a sheet in his cell at the Franklin County Jail.

The death is under investigation by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and is expected to be ruled a suicide.

Scott was arrested earlier this week and was charged with aggravated assault and felony child abuse. The child, who was shot in the neck, was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson for treatment and is expected to recover from her injuries.