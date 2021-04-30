New coronavirus case averages inch higher across Mississippi, state reports

Mississippi’s new COVID-19 coronavirus case averages rose Friday, the state reported.

Mississippi State Department of Health officials said 246 new cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours.

The additional cases reported Friday bring the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 311,900.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported four new deaths on Friday, bringing the total death toll to 7,199.

Through Friday morning, nearly 950,000 people, or 29% of all Mississippians, have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccines available.

And approximately 24% of Mississippi’s population are fully vaccinated, the state reported. That’s just more than 788,000 people.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose to 222 on Friday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose to 226 with Friday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

Long-term care case updates have been delayed pending data review.