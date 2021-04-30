Police: Mississippi child injured when man follows father into home, begins shooting

Mississippi officials are investigating a shooting. that left a 6-year-old boy injured.

The shooting was reported about 8:45 p.m. Thursday at Vintage Apartments on Houston Avenue in Jackson, police said.

According to local news sources, the father of the six-year-old reportedly had an argument with his neighbor when an unknown man followed the father into his home and firing several gunshots.

The father then reportedly returned fire. The far then discovered that the son had been shot in the leg.

The boy treated at a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.