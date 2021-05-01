Fight between Mississippi children leaves one dead, the other behind bars

A Mississippi teen died Saturday after a domestic dispute with his brother turned deadly, police reported.

Clinton police reported that a 13-year-old victim was died Saturday shortly after being stabbed by his brother, who is also a juvenile.

Police said neither of the two boys would be identified given their ages. The case would be turned over to the Hinds County District Attorney’s office and the Hinds County Juvenile Court, police said.

The juvenile was taken into custody by the Clinton Police Department.