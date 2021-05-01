Men charged with burglarizing county road department

Two Mississippi men were charged Saturday with burglarizing a county road department, sheriff’s deputies said.

Tyrous Graise and Alvin Williams were charged for allegedly burglarizing the Claiborne County Road Department, the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office reported.

The burglary was reported at approximately 9:30 a.m. Monday.

Graise and Williams allegedly gained access to the road department building by cutting through a fence on the property and then proceeded to enter the tool room and steal “several items,” including a generator and a pressure washer.

Deputies with the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office were able to identify Graise and Williams through surveillance footage.

Graise was charged with burglary of a commercial building while Williams was charged with accessory after the fact.

Both men were arraigned on Thursday. Graise was denied bond. Williams’ bond was set at $10,000. All stolen items were recovered and returned.