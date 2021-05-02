Louisiana fugitive who stole bounty hunter’s car, AR15 rifle captured in abandoned Mississippi house

A fugitive who managed to escape in a bounty hunter’s vehicle with an AR15 rifle in Louisiana has been captured in an abandoned Mississippi house.

NOLA.com reports that officials are unsure how Rodney Wayne Smith, 45, managed to get out of handcuffs and shackles after he was taken into custody by bounty hunters in Washington Parish on Thursday.

Smith got in the front seat of a bounty hunter’s car and sped away. Officers pursued Smith until the car disappeared on Highway 424. The vehicle was later found abandoned down an embankment about thirty yards from the roadway.

Smith was not in the car and was believed to have stolen an Anderson Arms AR15 from the vehicle when he fled on foot.

Using dogs, officers were able to track Smith in neighboring Walthall County. They later found the AR15 rifle, but not Smith.

Smith was apprehended at approximately 10 p.m. Friday in an abandoned house in Walthall County. Smith awaits a warrant in Washington Parish for vehicle theft, aggravated flight from an officer, theft of a firearm and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.