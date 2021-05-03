Mississippi coronavirus new cases mostly flat over weekend, state reports

Mississippi’s new COVID-19 coronavirus case averages stayed mostly flat after weekend statistics were released on Monday.

Mississippi State Department of Health officials said 500 new cases were confirmed since Friday.

The additional cases reported Monday bring the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 312,400.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported eight new deaths on Monday, bringing the total death toll to 7,207.

Through Monday morning, just under 900,000 people, or 30% of all Mississippians, have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccines available.

And approximately 25% of Mississippi’s population are fully vaccinated, the state reported. That’s just more than 798,000 people.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases dropped to 202 on Monday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose slightly to 227 with Monday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

Long-term care case updates have been delayed pending data review.