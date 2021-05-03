Calhoun County Sheriff: Area ‘hit hard’ by severe weather. Photos video show widespread damage.

Images of Calhoun City show widespread damage from Sunday evening storms.

Calhoun County Sheriff Greg Pollan said Calhoun City also “was hit hard tonight.”

The sheriff’s office shared photos and a video of damage from what was likely a tornado in the city and in the county on social media.

“Light poles have been snapped off. Trees in a few homes. Trees on vehicles. Damage to several businesses. Fortunately we have had no reports at this time of injuries,” Pollan posted on Facebook, asking people to stay off the roads. “Emergency personnel are working feverishly to open the roads as quickly as possible.”

News outlets also reported tornados near Yazoo City, Byram and Tchula earlier in the day. The National Weather Service in Jackson shared several images of funnel clouds across different parts of the state.

More storms are in store for parts of Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia on Tuesday, forecasters said. Tuesday’s storms could bring wind gusts of up to 70 mph (113 kph) and hail to the size of golf balls, said the National Weather Service in Jackson, noting that “tornadoes are likely Tuesday into Tuesday evening” in parts of Mississippi.