Death of two inmates in Mississippi prison under investigation

The East Mississippi Correctional Facility is investigating the death of two inmates.

Inmates Fritz Garcia, 65, and Terry Walker, 46, were found unresponsive in their jail cells on May 1.

According to authorities, no foul play is suspected.

Garcia was serving a life sentence for homicide in Hancock County. Walker was serving a 15-year sentence for armed robbery in Lowndes County.

Autopsies will be performed in both cases.