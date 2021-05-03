Rescue crews searching for man last seen on Alabama sand bar, believed to be University of Southern Mississippi student

Rescue crews in Alabama are reportedly searching for a man who possibly drowned near Dauphin Island.

WDAM news in Hattiesburg reports that crews are looking for a man who is believed to be a University of Southern Mississippi student.

News sources in Mobile report that crews from the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Coast Guard, Alabama Marine Resources, the Dauphin Island Fire Department and Dauphin Island Police Department are searching the water and the beach for a 21-year-old black man who was last seen by on a sand bar Sunday evening.

Friends of the missing man told deputies that the man could not swim.

WDAM reports that man is believed to be part of a USM club that took an overnight beach trip to Dauphin Island.