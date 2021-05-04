Man in critical condition after being found lying on Mississippi road, apparently thrown from vehicle during argument

A man is in critical condition for head trauma after officials found him lying in the middle of a Mississippi county road.

WTOK News in Meridian reports that Clarke County deputies believe the man was thrown from a moving vehicle in Enterprise.

Dispatchers received a 911 call reporting the man lying in the middle of County Road 370 near County Road 371.

Officials with the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office have been able to identify the man but have not released his name.

Sheriff Todd Kemp told WTOK News that investigators believe the man was having an argument with his girlfriend when he jumped on the hood of the vehicle while the vehicle was driving down the road. The man reportedly slid off the vehicle and was injured.

On Monday, the man was in an area hospital being treated.

The girlfriend is being questioned in the case. Charges may be filed in the case.