More than 100,000 still without power after severe storms hit Mississippi

Severe weather that passed through Mississippi toppled trees across a swath of central Mississippi Tuesday plunging more than 100,000 residents in the dark.

The website Poweroutage.us indicated more than 106,000 residents remained without power late Tuesday after a powerful weather system cut a path across the state Tuesday leaving a path of toppled trees, powerlines and debris.

The severe weather spawned at least one tornado reported in the Jackson area.

Tuesday’s weather came two days after another line of severe weather ripped across the state on Sunday.

The National Weather Service’s Jackson office has confirmed at least eight tornadoes from Sunday’s storm system.