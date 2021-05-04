New weekly coronavirus cases rise slightly in Mississippi, state reports

The number of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases rose slightly Tuesday, the state reported as it released new data.

Mississippi State Department of Health officials said Tuesday that 208 new cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours.

The additional cases reported Tuesday bring the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 312,608.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported 14 new deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total death toll to 7,221.

Through Tuesday morning, more than 900,000 people, or 30% of all Mississippians, have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccines available.

And approximately 25% of Mississippi’s population are fully vaccinated, the state reported.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose slightly to 207 on Tuesday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped slightly to 216 with Tuesday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

Long-term care case updates have been delayed pending data review.