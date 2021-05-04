New weekly coronavirus cases rise slightly in Mississippi, state reports

Published 11:22 am Tuesday, May 4, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

The number of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases rose slightly Tuesday, the state reported as it released new data.

Mississippi State Department of Health officials said Tuesday that 208 new cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours.

The additional cases reported Tuesday bring the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 312,608.

The Mississippi State Health Department reported 14 new deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total death toll to 7,221.

Through Tuesday morning, more than 900,000 people, or 30% of all Mississippians, have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccines available.

And approximately 25% of Mississippi’s population are fully vaccinated, the state reported.

For more detailed county-by-county vaccination results visit: https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/resources/12130.pdf

The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose slightly to 207 on Tuesday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases dropped slightly to 216 with Tuesday’s update.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

Long-term care case updates have been delayed pending data review.

County Total Cases Total Deaths
Adams 2598 82
Alcorn 3107 68
Amite 1234 42
Attala 2142 73
Benton 990 25
Bolivar 4796 132
Calhoun 1695 32
Carroll 1216 28
Chickasaw 2070 57
Choctaw 758 18
Claiborne 1021 30
Clarke 1781 79
Clay 1846 54
Coahoma 2939 79
Copiah 2958 65
Covington 2562 81
De Soto 21429 257
Forrest 7633 152
Franklin 833 23
George 2467 48
Greene 1302 33
Grenada 2599 85
Hancock 3766 86
Harrison 17776 308
Hinds 20256 414
Holmes 1886 72
Humphreys 961 33
Issaquena 168 6
Itawamba 2993 77
Jackson 13395 246
Jasper 2207 48
Jefferson 654 28
Jefferson Davis 1069 32
Jones 8364 163
Kemper 956 28
Lafayette 6162 118
Lamar 6202 86
Lauderdale 7215 240
Lawrence 1282 23
Leake 2649 73
Lee 9956 173
Leflore 3484 125
Lincoln 3939 110
Lowndes 6359 144
Madison 10051 217
Marion 2686 80
Marshall 4387 103
Monroe 4089 133
Montgomery 1267 42
Neshoba 4028 176
Newton 2469 61
Noxubee 1268 34
Oktibbeha 4603 98
Panola 4545 104
Pearl River 4495 145
Perry 1260 38
Pike 3290 105
Pontotoc 4193 72
Prentiss 2785 60
Quitman 796 16
Rankin 13539 278
Scott 3148 73
Sharkey 502 17
Simpson 2937 88
Smith 1620 34
Stone 1814 33
Sunflower 3352 90
Tallahatchie 1778 40
Tate 3316 84
Tippah 2872 68
Tishomingo 2250 67
Tunica 1046 26
Union 4087 76
Walthall 1337 45
Warren 4368 120
Washington 5320 133
Wayne 2622 41
Webster 1145 32
Wilkinson 668 30
Winston 2269 81
Yalobusha 1629 36
Yazoo 3102 69
Total 312,608 7,221

 

 

