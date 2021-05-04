Video reports show tornado touching down in Rankin County Tuesday

Published 11:08 am Tuesday, May 4, 2021

By Magnolia State Live

Videos and images of a tornado in Rankin County near Piney Woods have been posted on social media y Jackson news sources  Tuesday morning. The confirmed tornado crossed Highway 49 near Star and Piney Woods just after 9:00 a.m.

No injuries have been reported at this moment.

 

