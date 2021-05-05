Authorities find Mississippi man, wife shot to death
Published 6:29 am Wednesday, May 5, 2021
Mississippi authorities found a husband and wife shot to death after responding to a 911 call Tuesday morning in Lauderdale County.
WTOK News in Meridian reports that Lauderdale County Sheriff’s deputies received the 911 call around 11 a.m. from Harper Road, where they found a body of a man in the driving.
Deputies determined the man lived close to where the body was found and then discovered the man’s deceased wife inside their house.
Authorities believe there is no danger to the public in the incident. The incident remains under investigation.