Four people killed when plane crashes into Mississippi home

Four people were killed when a small plane crashed into a home in Mississippi late Tuesday night, police said.

Authorities in Hattiesburg were called to the scene of the civilian plane crash just before 11:30 p.m., Hattiesburg Police Public Information Officer Ryan Moore said.

Police initially said two people died; later Wednesday morning, they raised the toll to four.

Authorities did not immediately identify the victims or say whether they were on the plane or in the home.

Annie Christie Drive in Hattiesburg is closed entirely from Evans Street, down to Collins Street as a result of the wreck.

Officials ask those who find any debris or wreckage in a yard or property that is believed to be connected to the crash, do not touch or remove it, and please contact the Hattiesburg Police Department at 601-467-7556.

The Federal Aviation Administration was called to investigate the cause of the crash.